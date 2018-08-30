(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A viral tweet is sweeping social media, claiming the app 'IRL' and it's text messages are linked to sex trafficking.

But is it true? We set out to Verify.

To find out we got in touch with the app's CEO Abraham Shafi.

In an emailed statement Shafi says:

"These claims are absolutely false. We have not had any reports of sex traffickers on our app or targeting our users. There have been 0 complaints. The first tweet alleging links to sex trafficking has been deleted along with their entire twitter account. No, it is not possible for any sensitive information to be obtained through the app. We and many of our users have reached out to the individual to ask details and inform them but have gotten no response."

