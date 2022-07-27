VERIFY: Yes, you can get proof of COVID-19 vaccination even if you legally change your name

Some states can't replace your card, and ask people to contact the Immunization Information System for complete vaccination records to use as a substitution.

PORTLAND, Maine — People who are now traveling with easing COVID-19 restrictions may encounter an issue if they've legally changed their names since getting vaccinated.

Some people who have gotten married, divorced, or otherwise legally changed their name may have COVID-19 vaccination cards that no longer match their forms of identification, like a passport.

Aimee in Portland asked us if she can get a replacement card because of the name change.

THE QUESTION

"I legally changed my name, and now my COVID-19 vaccination card and my ID don't match. Can I get a new card?"

THE SOURCES

U.S. CDC

Maine CDC

MaineHealth

Northern Light Health

THE ANSWER

It's true, but it needs context: Not all state health departments can replace your actual COVID-19 vaccination card. Some can only send you a copy of your immunization history, which would include COVID-19 shots.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the U.S. CDC, states have Immunization Information Systems, which keep track of people's vaccine history, including chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, and more.

In Maine, the CDC said the Maine Immunization Program cannot provide a replacement CDC COVID-19 vaccine card. If you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card, you can request a copy of your immunization record, which includes the same information as the vaccine card, by completing the request form.

Other states, like Massachusetts and New Hampshire, offer specific places to request amendments to your vaccine record if you have an old phone number listed or a name misspelled.

A Maine CDC spokesperson did not respond immediately to request for comment, but its website shows no indication of a similar section.

Northern Light Health advises people to contact their primary care providers to start the process of updating their medical record/patient portal.