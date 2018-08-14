(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The name brand Narcan is often used synonymously with the overdose reversal medicine naloxone.

Naloxone is the active ingredient in overdose reversal medicines like Narcan or Evzio, and is used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

Many pharmaceutical companies are under scrutiny from federal lawmakers to keep prices of the potentially life-saving medicine affordable.

There are three FDA-approved forms of naloxone: injectable, autoinjectable, and nasal spray.

Narcan refers to the nasal spray, frequently used by first responders to help someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

Adapt Pharma manufactures Narcan, and gives a 40 percent discount to first responders and state agencies, making a box of two 4 milligram doses cost $75. The cash price of two doses is typically $90 to $135, according to Thom Duddy, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Adapt Pharma.

Narcan has an entire section on its website dedicated to affordability (click here).

In Maine, residents can obtain NARCAN® Nasal Spray without a prescription, directly from a pharmacist. Download this helpful prescription request or email and talk to your pharmacist today.

Duddy said the company Evzio, which makes the autoinjectable version of naloxone, can cost $4,500 without insurance.

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine