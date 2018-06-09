VEAZIE (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Veazie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects from a burglary that took place during the Labor Day holiday.

Veazie Police Sgt. Eugene Fizell said the department is investigating a burglary, theft and criminal mischief complaint involving the Veazie Community School. He said the suspects drove a vehicle to the school on Monday where they stayed into the late evening, playing on the school playground equipment.

Windows and screens in the school were damaged by being forced open, Sgt. Fizell said, and items were stolen from teachers’ desks. The sports field area and storage buildings were also damaged, including broken lights and soccer nets being cut.

Fizell said they are asking anyone who can identify the three suspects or anyone with information to contact Veazie PD at 207-947-2358.

