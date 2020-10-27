Veazie man dies in forklift accident

Police say Gary Mullen, 59, died in an industrial accident on a building in Kenduskeag Tuesday morning.

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — A Veazie man died Tuesday morning following an industrial accident that involved a forklift, Maine State Police say.

According to police, the accident happened Tuesday morning on a rented building on Ames Road in Kenduskeag. Police responded around 9:45 a.m. and found that Gary Mullen had been involved in a forklift accident.

Coworkers attempted to help Mullen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.