Veazie man dies in forklift accident

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — A Veazie man died Tuesday morning following an industrial accident that involved a forklift, Maine State Police say.
According to police, the accident happened Tuesday morning on a rented building on Ames Road in Kenduskeag. Police responded around 9:45 a.m. and found that Gary Mullen had been involved in a forklift accident.
Coworkers attempted to help Mullen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has responded to the scene and are the primary investigators of the accident.