VASSALBORO, Maine — A Vassalboro man has been arrested and charged with assaulting his infant son, according to Maine State Police.

Dylan J. Wood, 23, was arrested on Saturday, March 16 by Maine State Police. He has been charged with aggravated assault after reportedly assaulting his infant son earlier this year, according to police.

Wood's son, 8-month-old Blaze Wood, has been hospitalized at Maine Medical Center in Portland since he was first taken to the hospital with serious injuries on January 2.

Wood was taken to Kennebec County Jail, where he has since been released on bail.