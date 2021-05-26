Vassalboro house a total loss after fire

A father and son were home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries, the fire chief said

VASSALBORO, Maine — A two-story farmhouse in Vassalboro was deemed a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning, Fire Chief Walker Thompson said.

The Vassalboro Fire Department responded to the fire at the home on 187 Priest Hill Road around 9:40 a.m. Several surrounding towns responded to help douse the fire, which Thompson said was knocked down by noon. He said because it was an older house the fire was difficult to put out. The hot weather also made it challenging, Thompson said.

Thompson told NEWS CENTER Maine the fire caused heavy damage on the second floor and the first floor has severe water damage.

The residents, a man and his son, were home at the time of the fire but weren’t injured. The American Red Cross is on the scene working to help the family make living arrangements.

The Fire Marshal on scene investigating the fire determined the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials in a bedroom on the second floor.