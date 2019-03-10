MAINE, USA — Maine health officials say four more cases of lung illness related to e-cigarette products have been reported, bringing the total to five.

Five Mainers, four adults and one adolescent, have now been diagnosed with lung illness after using e-cigarette products, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday morning.

Maine classifies e-cigarettes as tobacco products, which means it’s illegal for anyone younger than 21 to purchase them. The state also already bans all online sales of e-cigarette products and licenses tobacco product sellers to ensure oversight.

Similar cases of lung related illnesses have been reported in 45 other states and one U.S. territory.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 12 deaths in 10 states and more than 800 hospitalizations have been attributed to the lung illness.

Gov. Janet Mills has directed the CDC to work with the Maine Office of the Attorney General to increase compliance checks on e-cigarette products to prevent sales to young people.

No deaths have been reported in Maine. The cases in Maine were reported between the second week of August and the end of September and involve patients who exhibited symptoms similar to those identified in other states, according to the CDC.

“The use of e-cigarettes poses short-term and long-term health risks,” said Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “If you don’t use e-cigarettes, don’t start. If you do, we recommend that you stop.”

No specific e-cigarette product or substance is linked to all cases.

