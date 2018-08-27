ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A vandal or vandals defaced with spray paint a memorial plaza dedicated to the recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King at the University of Maine, campus police said Monday in a news release.

UMaine Police Det. Keith Mercier said King Memorial Plaza was vandalized some time over the weekend between Aug. 25-26. He said the vandalism involved derogatory words spray painted in the plaza area. The exact location within the plaza and specific words used were not disclosed.

UMaine PD is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mercier at 207-581-4072 or keith.mercier@maine.edu. Anonymous tips can be left via Campus Eyes.

King Plaza, located near the UMaine campus' Memorial Union, was dedicated in 2008 as a "testament to UMaine's opposition to injustice, a location to recognize the Kings' civil rights leaders and a setting for contemplation and interaction."

