VAN BUREN, Maine — A man from Van Buren died as a result of an accidental shooting on Thursday night.

According to a post on the Van Buren Police Department's Facebook page, Van Buren police, ambulance service, and the U.S. Border Patrol responded to a call on St. Francis Avenue where Ronald Cyr, 65, had accidentally shot himself.

Upon further investigation, Cyr had placed a device to fire a handgun if anyone tried to enter his home. Van Buren police say other unknown devices were discovered, where investigators contacted the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

Cyr died as a result of his injuries.

According to the Facebook post, police determined Cyr had been shot by an unintentional discharge from his homemade device.

