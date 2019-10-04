AUGUSTA, Maine — The emotional debate over mandatory vaccinations is headed for debate in the full Maine Legislature.

The Education Committee voted 8-5 Wednesday in favor of LD 798. The vote followed party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against.

The bill would remove the current religious and philosophical exemptions to school immunization requirements,which have been used by thousands of parents who choose not to vaccinate their children. Medical exemptions to vaccine would still be allowed.

There were passionate arguments for and against the bill, with supporters saying Maine needs to take stronger steps to protect the health of students in school, while opponents say forcing parents to have their children immunized in order to attend school violates civil rights.

The bill will now head to the full Legislature, where members of both parties say they have already had intensive lobbying from both sides of the issue, with more expected.