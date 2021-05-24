Vaccination clinic at EMCC set for Thursday

The clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. at EMCC's Johnston Gym.

BANGOR, Maine — In an effort to help more Mainer’s get vaccinated a clinic is popping up this week in Bangor.

Bangor Public Health & Community Services will be conducting a vaccination clinic Thursday.

The clinic will be held at Eastern Maine Community College’s Johnston Gym located at 354 Rogan Road.

Staff will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone who wants it. The only requirement is vaccine recipients must be at least 18 years old.

The clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

As of last week, only around 10 people have registered to get vaccinated at the clinic, according to Bangor Public Health Program Manager Jenny Doyle, RN.

“The response has been pretty low," Doyle tells NEWS CENTER Maine. "We have plenty of openings on [Thursday and we welcome] people to come on over."

She's hoping to have at least 100 people show up.