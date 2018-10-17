PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A retired University of Southern Maine professor who led a trip for students to Washington, D.C. to protest Senator Susan Collins' potential vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh in early October will no longer be allowed to teach in the University of Maine System, according to a spokesperson.

The decision comes after Dr. Susan Feiner offered students a "pop-up" course for credit to take a bus to D.C. to oppose Collins' vote.

"We are embarrassed by and apologize for the rogue behavior of a former colleague that rightfully caused people to question that commitment and put at risk important support for the 23,000 Maine students enrolled in our public universities," President Glenn Cummings wrote in a statement.

Cummings said further administrative and personnel measures may be taken pending the outcome of the System's investigation into the matter. Pop-up courses have also been suspended until a full review of the administration and oversight of the grant program takes place.

Cummings said that no campus resources were used to support the course.

"It's their loss," said Dr. Feiner. "It's totally their loss."

Feiner said she returned home from the trip on Oct. 8 to find the letter describing the decision in her mailbox.

“It’s bad for students, too," said Feiner. “It’s saying if you hold unpopular views, you’re going to be disciplined for it.”

Feiner also said she was "in the wrong" for not following procedures.

