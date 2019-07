BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Coast Guard crews from Boothbay Harbor are searching for a missing man off the coast of Maine, according to USCG Northeast.

Officials said they are looking for Baruch Roberts, 79, near Allen Island of St. George.

Roberts was last seen Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet Tuesday morning that a boat and helicopter from Cape Cod are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USCG at (207) 767-0303

This story will be updated.