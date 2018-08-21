PENOBSCOT BAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The US Coast Guard is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing the bells off nine buoys in Penobscot Bay over the last nine months.

The White Bull Lighted Gong Buoy, a 371-pound bell assembly located two miles east of Bailey Island, is believed to be the latest floating navigational device tampered.

The Coast Guard said bells attached to the buoys help mariners navigate safely during times of reduced visibility. It says the sound signaling devices play a vital role in the safe passage of vessels.

According to the USCG, tampering with the buoy bells is a federal crime and can lead to fines of up to $25,000 per day, or up to one year in prison.

Depending on the fine imposed, if an arrest or arrests are made in connection with the thefts, those who assist in conviction are eligible to receive up to 50 percent of the monetary penalty.

Anyone with information regarding the missing bells is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England Command Center at 207-767-0303.

