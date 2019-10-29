BOOTHBAY, Maine — Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and nine other American gardens will be featured on a series of Forever Stamps issued by the U.S Postal Service.

The stamps feature 10 photos of botanic, country estate and municipal gardens taken between 1996 and 2014.

Along with Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, the stamps will feature Biltmore Estate Gardens in North Carolina), Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, Chicago Botanic Garden in Illinois, Dumbarton Oaks Garden in the District of Columbia, The Huntington Botanical Gardens in California, Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Florida, Norfolk Botanical Garden in Virginia, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Ohio); and Winterthur Garden in Delaware.

