US, state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of FedEx facility mass shooting victims

MAINE, USA — States across the nation, including Maine, will lower U.S. and state flags through Tuesday in honor of those killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis.
President Joe Biden directed that flags be lowered Friday after eight people were killed and five were injured late Thursday night. Two other victims were treated by medics at the scene and released.
According to police, the suspect, 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, took his own life.
