US, Maine flags directed to be flown half-staff in honor of San Jose shooting victims

A rail yard employee opened fire Wednesday, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said

AUGUSTA, Maine — In honor of the victims killed Wednesday in a shooting at a California rail yard, President Joe Biden has directed all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through Sunday, May 30. In accordance with Biden’s directive, Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday said all Maine flags will also be lowered through Sunday.

The victims, many of them longtime employees of the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, were identified by the Santa Clara County coroner's office Wednesday night as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

Their jobs included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen, and assistant superintendent. One had worked for the transit authority since 1999.

The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials. Investigators offered no immediate word on a possible motive.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing—defined by the database as those in which at least four people are killed—over the last 15 years shows that the San Jose attack is the 15th mass killing so far in 2021, all of them shootings.

Eighty-six people have died in the shootings, compared with 106 for all of 2020. It is the sixth mass killing in a public place in 2021, according to the database.

At the White House, Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and urged Congress to act on legislation to curb gun violence.

“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more,” Biden said in a statement.