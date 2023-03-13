US Coast Guard prepares for summer boating season along the coast of Maine

The crew is responsible for the Boothbay coast all the way to the Canadian border.

ROCKLAND, Maine — The United States Coast Guard is slowly preparing for summer boating season along Maine's coast, deploying navigation buoys Monday morning in Rockland.

The Northern New England Sector is currently responsible for more than 300 buoys along the state's coast, from Boothbay Harbor all the way to the Canadian border.

"Maintaining the waterways is extremely important for the safe navigation of all of the vessels," Chief Michael Hall said. "There's over 4,500 of coastline along Maine."

According to Chief Hall, each major buoy can weigh from 11,000 to 12,000 pounds.

The crew all went aboard buoy tender Abbie Burgess to do the job, whose namesake is a historic lighthouse keeper from Maine.

"She was known for her bravery and dedication to what was known then as the Maine Lighthouse Association," Hall said.

The crew is constantly keeping tabs on the conditions of each buoy, its chains, and anchor weight.

For today's excursion, a portside buoy and chain were replaced. Seaman Isaiah Reid said each voyage is never the same.

"There's a lot of precision actually that goes into putting these in," Reid said. "Every day is different, the weather is different."

Reid has been with the crew for more than a year — a childhood dream of his was to join the Coast Guard.

"I think my favorite part is being able to travel up and down the coast," Reid said.