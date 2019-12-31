MAINE, USA — According to the U.S. Census Bureau's national and state population estimates, Maine is one of four states that saw more deaths than births in 2019.

The estimates, released Monday, show that Maine, West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Vermont were the only four states where more people died than were born over the past year.

According to the estimates, Maine also had fewer births than it did in 2018.

The U.S. Census Bureau also noted that the nation's population grew by 0.5% between 2018 and 2019.

The South, which has the largest population of the four U.S. regions, grew by 0.8% in population between 2018 and 2019. That's the most of any of the four regions.