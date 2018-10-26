HOULTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Border Patrol agents in Houlton have confirmed that the border crossing into Canada is closed.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating a suspicious vehicle and advise drivers to seek an alternate route. The town of Woodstock is on the Canadian side of the border across from Houlton.

The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018

Pictures from a viewer, John Slipp, showed police cruisers blocking the entrance before the border crossing in Houlton. The Port of Entry is on Woodstock Road.

Border Alert says the port of entry is experiencing a service disruption and for travelers to look for alternative crossings at the Bridgewater Port of Entry.

#BORDER ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption.

Please consider alternate ports of entry. pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh — Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) October 26, 2018

Ctsy John Slipp

John Slipp

© NEWS CENTER Maine