UPS drivers plan to strike against company in Auburn

Brett Miller, president of Local 340, said the 80 to 100 delivery truck drivers based in Auburn are tired of being overworked during the pandemic.

AUBURN, Maine — United Parcel Service drivers represented by the Teamsters Union are planning to picket in Maine.

He said the goal of the action on Wednesday is to get the attention of management to discuss the situation.