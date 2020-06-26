UPDATE: York police say Cape Neddick woman has been located and is safe

A silver alert was issued for the 82-year-old woman who had last been seen Tuesday.

YORK, Maine — UPDATE: In a Facebook post Tuesday, the York Police Department said Alice M. Schmidt has been located and is safe.

York police officials are asking for the public's help in locating 82-yr-old Alice M. Schmidt of Cape Neddick.

Schmidt was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, driving a silver Chrysler 200 with Maine license plate 67RC.

Schmidt is a white female, 5'7" with white hair and blue eyes. Police say Schmidt is known to have memory issues.