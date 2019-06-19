HOWLAND, Maine — Maine State Police have identified the woman killed and man seriously injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Maine's public safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said Lucy Plourde, 75, of Howland was killed when the car, driven by her husband, overturned off of I-95 in Edinburg near the Howland town line.

Driver Edward Plourde suffered serious injuries and was taken to EMMC in Bangor. Lucy died on site.

Maine State Police say Edward was driving northbound when his car drifted into the median and then reentered the road, crossing both lands and coming to rest in a ditch off of the travel lane.

The crash took place at mile 213. As a result, one of the two northbound lanes was closed for a period of time while troopers investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who saw the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria immediately before the crash is asked to call Maine Sate Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

Howland EMS and the Maine Department of Transportation helped Maine State Police troopers on scene.