BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Nearly 2,000 Emera Maine customers were without power Wednesday morning after a utility pole caught fire.
EMERA crews worked to replace the utility pole on Main Street in Bangor.
Bangor police closed Main Street at the Bangor/Hampden town line for several hours during Wednesday's commute. The road was reopened by 8:30 a.m. but thousands of customers were still without power.
Many intersections in Bangor along Main Street were without properly functioning traffic lights due to the power outages.
© NEWS CENTER Maine