BLUE HILL (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State police have received tips after last week asking the public for help in locating a missing Blue Hill woman.

Jessica Grindle, 37, was last seen July 23 and was reported missing by a friend Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Police said several searches have taken place at Billings Pond in Blue Hill and Frost Pond in Sedgwick.

Grindle is described as a 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Grindle in the past month is asked to contact Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

© NEWS CENTER Maine