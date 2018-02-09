KITTERY (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- On Friday the town of Kittery released a statement that the town had failed to check the driving record of the man who crashed a van filled with summer camp children into a tree on I-95 in New Hampshire.

The town of Kittery blames the miscommunication among staff on who was responsible for checking the driving records of each employee who would be driving the van.

Summer camp employee John E. Guy was cited by police, twice for Driving to Endanger, twice for Speeding, three times for Driving with a Suspended License; and twice for Failing to Have a Valid Inspection Sticker.

Police say 11 children and two counselors were aboard when the driver crashed into a tree in Greenland, New Hampshire in August. All involved in the accident who were injured have since been released from hospitals.

According to the town of Kittery, Guy was placed on leave.

