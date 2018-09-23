***UPDATE: 12:15 p.m., Sept. 25*** Guided by a search dog, a Maine Game Warden found the body of Rianne Andrews three days after she disappeared. Winslow Police said she appears to have died by suicide. The search for her began at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24 at her last known location along Quimby Lane in Winslow. The discovery of her body came at 10:09 a.m. near Lord Road in Benton.

WINSLOW (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A 35-year-old woman named Rianne L. Andrews from Winslow has been missing since September 21st.

According to Winslow Chief of Police Shawn O'Leary, Andrews was last seen at her home at 132 Quimby Lane in Winslow Friday at around 4:25 p.m.

Chief O'Leary said Andrews is approximately 5’6”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt, and light colored pants.

Anyone having contact with Mrs. Andrews, or has information regarding her whereabouts should please contact the Waterville Regional Communications Center at (207)-680-4700.

