Update: Missing Milford man found safe

MILFORD, Maine — In a post on social media Thursday morning, Maine Forest Rangers said they were joining the search for a missing Milford man.

"We are flying the backcountry east of Milford in an effort to locate him," rangers stated.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for Eugene Buck, 68, of Milford.

Buck left his home on County Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday to go to Greenbush but he never showed up, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Wednesday.

On Thursday around 3 p.m., the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued an update that Buck was safely located and is now receiving medical care.

"The Buck family and our office appreciate the tremendous help and search efforts brought forward during this time," the sheriff's office said in Thursday's update.

