BIDDEFORD, Maine — A man was killed when he was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train near Pomerleau Street in Biddeford Sunday afternoon according to police.

Biddeford Police say Dennis MacGillivray, 42, from Biddeford has been positively identified as the man killed Sunday but they are unable to say if his death was accidental or suicide as they await a ruling from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said MacGillivray was walking southbound on the tracks between Westmore Avenue and Pomerleau Street when he was hit.

Biddeford Police and Railroad Police are investigating the death.

Christina Leeds, a spokesperson for Amtrak said in an e-mail that Amtrak Downeaster Train 696, traveling from Portland to Boston, struck a 'trespasser' west of Saco at around 4 p.m.

Leeds defined trespassing as walking on or near the railroad tracks without the railroad’s permission.

There were no injuries to the crew or passengers.

Amtrak officials said train 696 is running about three hours behind due to the incident. Train 695, scheduled to arrive in Portland at 7:20 is running about 25 minutes behind.

Leeds offered a series of safety tips for people regarding trains and tracks.