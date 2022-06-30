Update: Clinton child found unresponsive has died

The boy's mother reportedly found him inside of a plastic tote containing water.

CLINTON, Maine — A 1-year-old boy found unresponsive in Clinton Tuesday evening has died, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an update Thursday.

The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a drowning Tuesday evening at approximately 6:58 p.m. where the boy was found unresponsive outside of his home, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Moss.

The boy's mother reportedly found him outside of the home in a plastic tote containing water. Another child informed the mother of the incident, according to the release.

Police performed life-saving measures on the child, who was later brought to a local hospital, then flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

The investigation by Maine State Police detectives is ongoing.