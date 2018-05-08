FRYEBURG — UPDATE -- Officials are releasing the identity of the body found Sunday on the Saco River in Fryeburg.

27-year-old Dylan Szabad of Nashua, New Hampshire was found deceased on a Saco River beach Sunday, according to police.

Officials are not releasing any other information at this time.

(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- On Sunday a New Hampshire man's body was found on the beach along mile 14 of the Saco River.

According to the Fryeburg Police Department, the officers deployed an airboat after a 9-1-1 call was made near mile 14 of the Saco River for a medical emergency involving a canoer.

When responders arrived on scene the body of the 28-year-old New Hampshire man was found.

Fryeburg Police is not releasing the man's identity at this time. The Maine Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

