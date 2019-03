Read the full story at necn.com

AUGUSTA, Maine (NECN) -- A pair of Maine lawmakers want stray balloons to be labelled as litter.

On Wednesday, the idea was presented as draft bill L.D. 937 to the state legislature's joint Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

The bill would make balloon releases, sometimes done at weddings, funerals and other special celebrations, illegal in Maine.

Anyone who sends a balloon up into the air would be fined $250 for littering.