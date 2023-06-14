Unoccupied home in Bridgton burns down

No one was home at the time the fire occurred, and no injuries were reported, Bridgton Fire Chief Glen Garland said Wednesday.

BRIDGTON, Maine — An unoccupied home in Bridgton recently caught fire and burned down, officials say.

The home was located at the end of a long dirt driveway at 842 South High St., Bridgton Fire Chief Glen Garland told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday.

A call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday from a man who feeds goats in the area, reporting the house had burnt down, Garland said.

Garland said the fire is believed to have happened sometime Tuesday night.

No one was home at the time the fire occurred, and no injuries were reported, according to Garland.

Officials are still working to find out who owns the property.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office, as well as by the Bridgton police and fire departments.