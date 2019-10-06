FRYEBURG, Maine — A 35-year-old man faces multiple charges after his motorcycle crashed early Sunday night along Menotomy Road in Fryeburg.

Fryeburg police said Jonah Weese and his 24-year-old female passenger, both of whom suffered non-life threatening injuries, were northbound shortly before 5:30 p.m. when their motorcycle left the roadway.

Investigators believe that Weese turned off into the ditch to avoid colliding with a slower-moving northbound tractor driven by a 72-year-old Fryeburg man.

Both Weese and his passenger were ejected during the crash, Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said, and neither were wearing a helmet.

The pair were taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Weese was subsequently charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license and operating beyond license restrictions.

He was scheduled to appear in court July 9.