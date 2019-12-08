EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — A man whose box truck was pulled over by an officer Friday in East Millinocket shouldn't have been driving, according to police.

Police said they got a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. reporting an erratic vehicle on Main Street driving "all over the road." The truck's driver didn't initially stop for police, continuing "in an erratic manner" for a short distance before stopping.

Belisario Cortazar-De La Cruz, 33, was identified as the driver through Mexico identification, police said. He reportedly told the officer he did not have a driver's licence in Maine or any other state, and that he was doing work in the area.

Cortazar-De La Cruz, who was later found to be residing illegally in the United States, in Connecticut, denied driving erratically, police said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents responded and found that Cortazar-De La Cruz had illegally entered the U.S. in 2013 and had maintained residency ever since.

Cortazar-De La Cruz was charged with operating without a license.

He was taken into custody and brought by CBP agents to Houlton.

His court appearance was scheduled for October.