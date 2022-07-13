University of New Hampshire hazing lawsuit begins for Sigma Alpha Epsilon brothers

Six of 46 brothers charged with hazing, some victims, had their first day in court Wednesday. So far, all are pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

DOVER, N.H. — Six fraternity brothers had a first court appearance Wednesday in a massive hazing lawsuit targeting 46 brothers and the University of New Hampshire Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter.

Out of the six, only one showed up to waive his arraignment in-person. The others filed to waive beforehand.

This means all six brothers are pleading not guilty. Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod said they will all receive individual trial dates within the next six months.

"Some individuals have not been arrested yet... this is probably because they live out of state and plan to turn themselves in when school starts," Garod said.

Durham police said they were notified by UNH officials on April 18 of a possible student hazing incident involving new members on April 13 at the SAE house, located at 28 Madbury Road in Durham.

An immediate investigation found probable cause that the crime had taken place, police said.

Garod would not elaborate on the kind of hazing that took place that day, but said it's not serious.

"I think it would have been easy for the police, the national chapter to ignore this conduct, and I think it sends a bigger message to do that. So I think by holding people accountable we're hoping that conduct doesn’t happen in the future," Garod said. "Hazing in this case, no one was seriously injured, no one was hurt, but that’s not the case everywhere and I think it's a dangerous ritual that needs to end."

The fraternity was suspended on an interim basis pending the outcome of the police investigation, Erika Mantz, executive director of UNH Media Relations, said in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine.

"We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process.

The next arraignment for brothers will take place Wednesday, August 10 with five brothers having their first court date.