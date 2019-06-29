ORONO, Maine — Police at the University of Maine are looking for a man who grabbed someone's buttocks on Friday afternoon on campus.

Police said the man was skateboarding in the Memorial Gym parking lot around 2 p.m. on Friday.

"According to an anonymous tip, the man attempted to talk to and follow a person to a vehicle in the Alfond parking lot, and touched the person on the buttocks before skating off," police wrote on Facebook.

Police described the man as white, blond, with lean build, beard and tattoos. They said the tattoos were lines running the length of his right arm, patterned in random directions. He was wearing an orange tank top.

Police ask anyone who was nearby or saw the incident to call them at 207-581-4040.