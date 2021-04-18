UMaine delays baseball game as investigation of social media threat continues

The University of Maine Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of New Hampshire.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has delayed the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the University of Hartford as university police continue to investigate a social media threat made Saturday.

The University of Maine Police Department on Saturday evening asked for help from the public in locating Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, N.H.

Police said Zarechian is 5' 9", 150 pounds, with dark hair, dark eyes, and a dark complexion.

He was last seen driving an older model BMW with the New Hampshire license plate RICCH.

Police ask that if you see Zarechian, you call 207-581-4040.

The University of Maine Police Department asked members of the Orono community to "remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings."

A @UMaine representative tells me there is no new information from last night and everything they know is being posted on its social media platforms, more updates will be posted when available.

"We have received no confirmation that his vehicle has been found." #NEWSCENTERmaine https://t.co/vKWiJPMjYi — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) April 18, 2021

On Sunday morning, University of Maine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said no new information was available. She said UMaine had received no confirmation that the car had been located.

Orono Police Capt. Dan Merrill said the department is aware of the situation and is on alert.

Update: Investigation continues on social media threat involving Afshin Zarechian, 20, driving older model green BMW, NH plate RICCH. The Manchester man is 5’9”, 150 lbs., dark hair/eyes/complexion. UMPD advises community to remain vigilant, aware of surroundings. 207-581-4040. — University of Maine (@UMaine) April 18, 2021

An officer at the Manchester (N.H.) Police Department had no comment on the situation.