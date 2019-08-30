UNITY, Maine — The Maine Fire Marshal's Office says a child under the age of 10 is responsible for starting a fire that destroyed a barn and damaged nearby buildings.

Sgt. Joel Davis of the office said Thursday the boy will not be charged and will be referred to a juvenile fire-setter prevention program.

Unity fire Chief Blaine Parsons said the fire Monday damaged an adjacent mobile home and vinyl siding on two garages. It also caused spot fires across the road.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Davis would not say if the boy is related to those who live in the mobile home.