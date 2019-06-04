BANGOR, Maine — Filing taxes can be a daunting task, especially when tax day is right around the corner. With less than 10 days left to file, the United Way of Eastern Maine hosted "Procrastinators Day".

The event, held at the UMA Bangor, welcomed Mainers struggling with filing taxes, or those who have never done it before, and gave them a chance to meet with IRS certified preparers one on one.

"For most of the folks we work with, this is the largest chunk of money they'll get throughout the year in one sitting," said United Way of Eastern Maine community initiatives manager Meredith Alexander.

Procrastinators Day is one of many tax preparation events that the organization held. The goal is to provide low income families the chance to get the biggest tax return possible -- at no cost.

"It's a really great chance for us to help people pay off bills. We just had a woman here who got a larger return than she expected, so she's going to be able to buy a car," said Alexander.

All tax forms are e-filed on site as part of Saturday's event.

This is the final major event hosted by United Way as part of tax season. More information on other services being provided by the organization surrounding taxes can be found here.