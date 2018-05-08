PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- With contracts that were about to expire at midnight, Unions representing almost 1,000 Consolidated Communications employees in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont reached tentative agreements with Consolidated Communications.

Union negotiators said after four months of bargaining they had reached agreements that responded to the needs of both their members and customers, as well as the changes impacting the telecommunications industry. In recent weeks the union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize union leaders to call strike if they did not reach an acceptable agreement with the company.

It is said that there are some differences between the agreements reached between the company and the two unions, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Union leaders say that both agreements maintain high quality affordable health care, provide enhanced retirement benefits through a new 401K savings plan, and protect local jobs for the life of the agreements.

Union leaders will schedule contract ratification meetings in all three states in the coming days, where union members will review the agreements and vote on whether or not to ratify.

