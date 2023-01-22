Unhoused community demands answers two months after young woman's death

Bethany Kelley's death was ruled a homicide after the unsheltered 23-year-old's body was found in November in Portland. Police have not given any updates since.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's been more than two months since 23-year-old Bethany Kelley was found dead in Portland and police ruled her death a homicide. Since then, there have been no updates on who may have killed her or how she died.

On Sunday evening, around two dozen people gathered in the city's Monument Square for a candlelight vigil to honor her death and call for answers as to who killed her.

"We are done dealing with this... we as the public have a right to know what happened, what is going on," Shay Dufour, an advocate for unhoused people, said.

Dufour said she is frustrated more hasn't been done in the investigation by Portland Police. A spokesperson from the Portland Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine Sunday night the investigation is still active but did not provide any other details.

"If Bethany was well known, well-to-do, or had a wealthy family, her death would be closed and shut. We would find out who killed her and it would be done. Two months later and we still don't know who has killed Bethany," Dufour added.

People in attendance at the vigil who said they knew Bethany said she loved music and dancing.

Leighana Parmenter, who works at a local shelter, said she worked with Bethanykelley until she was found dead.