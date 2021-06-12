UNH student found dead in Durham

Vincenzo Lirosi had been last seen early Saturday morning after drinking with friends.

DURHAM, New Hampshire — A missing University of New Hampshire student has been found dead in Durham, New Hampshire.

Durham Police say Vincenzo Lirosi had been last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after drinking with friends.

According to investigators, Lirosi had taken a shortcut through some woods to his home but never arrived.

A search and rescue K-9 team found Lirosi's body Sunday afternoon in a marshy area off Coe Drive in Durham.

Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley stated, “Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family”.

An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.

Grief counselors will be available at UNH for students and staff.