UNH student's death ruled accidental drowning

Vincenzo Lirosi's body was found in a marshy area in Durham, NH, after he was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 4.

DURHAM, New Hampshire — (Editor's note: The above video aired on Monday, Dec 6.)

New Hampshire's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo "Vinny" Lirosi of Whitman, Massachusetts, as an accidental drowning.

The findings of an autopsy were released Wednesday.

Lirosi's body was found on Sunday by a search and rescue K-9 team in a marshy area off Coe Drive in Durham, New Hampshire.

According to police, 22-year-old Lirosi was reported missing after not being seen since 1 a.m. on Saturday after drinking with friends and going to a fraternity party where he allegedly got into a fight.

Officials said the UNH student had taken a shortcut through some woods to his home but never arrived.

Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in a release, “Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family”.

UNH Dean of Sudents Mike Blackman announced the temporary suspension of the fraternity that Lirosi visited the night he went missing. Blackman said an agreement was reached with the national chapter of the fraternity, Sigma Chi, for the interim suspension.

A vigil was held to memorialize Lirosi on Dec. 6.

"I would encourage all of our community members to reach out, check in with each other, take the time they need to take care of themselves," Blackman said.

Grief counselors are available at UNH for students and staff.

Please join us for a Vigil at 7pm in front of T-Hall lawn to remember Vincenzo Lirosi. 💙 Our thoughts and prayers are with Vinny’s family and friends.



This is a very sad time for our community. Please seek help if you need it. You are not alone 🤍

UNH PACS: (603) 862-2090 pic.twitter.com/g6btPGQykX — UNH Students (@UNHStudents) December 6, 2021