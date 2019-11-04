PORTLAND, Maine — Students at the University of New England are spending time at the Cumberland County Jail this week.

The students have created a program for jail staff and correction officers to help them deal with several issues. The biggest one...stress.

They're doing it not only for class credit, but because they say it's the right the thing to do.

All week UNE students, studying to be nurses, occupational therapists and trainers, will help the staff with nutrition, exercise and stress management.

In the stress management session there were all kind of sensory activities like making slime and stress balls, by stuffing flour into a balloon.

It's a tool that will come in handy for corrections officer Chelsea Moore.

"There's a lot of stress looking over your shoulder. There's a lot of not knowing what's going to happen at any given second. That's probably the most tiring part of it" Moore says.

This is not the first time UNE students have been in the jail. They were there last year working with inmates, helping them with all kinds of wellness issues.

While there, they noticed the jail staff and correction officers could use some of the same services.

Kelly Pitre, who is studying occupational therapy at UNE, and will graduate next month, is spearheading this program, which is all volunteer.

"I feel like it's our turn to take care of them" Pitre says. "I'm passionate about it, it's a great way to put my skills to the test and help implement stress, well being, health and wellness."

Libby Alvin, who is set to graduate from UNE's nursing program next month says while she is busy with her school work, she looks forward to getting out in the community.

"It brings you back to why you're doing school and why you're working your butt off everyday in the library, to work with people and help make them better."

A kind gesture that's greatly appreciated.

"It's nice to know somebody thought of us. There's all this work, put into a whole week of them coming in and spending time with all shifts" says Moore.

Last year Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce awarded UNE students a Volunteer Appreciation Award for their work with inmates.