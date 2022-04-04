Underground explosion reported near Richmond gas station, officials say

First responders and state agencies are investigating.

RICHMOND, Maine — Main Street in Richmond has been reduced to a single lane of traffic between Interstate 295 and White Road because of an underground explosion reported near the Exit 43 Quik Stop, according to a release from the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency said no fire or smoke was visible in the area, and no injuries or damages have been reported.

First responders and state agencies are investigating, according to the release.

Officials said drivers should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.