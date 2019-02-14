BRUNSWICK, Maine — It seems like only yesterday Maddie Hasson was making clutch shots for South Portland.

A few years later, and not too far down the road, Hasson is STILL hitting buckets -- but now, for Bowdoin College.

"To do what I can for this team is really exciting," Hasson said.

The Junior guard is second in scoring at 344 points on the season. She never got to hoist a gold ball in high school, but she has a good shot at winning a college national championship.

The Polar Bears got close last season, but they lost to Amherst in the DIII title tilt. This year, her team has beaten Amherst and everyone else they've faced. They're a perfect 24-0 heading into the NESCAC playoffs.

"It's just really nice to know that in order to win a NESCAC championship, we have to beat teams we've already beat," Hasson said. "It's nice to have the confirmation that we can beat these teams -- we just have to go out and play our best every night."

Hasson has help with that from another Maine high school basketball tournament veteran who has tasted victory -- twice. Hannah Graham helped Presque Isle to two state titles while playing for the wildcats. Playing for Bowdoin reminds her of playing at home, where the stands are always full, and fans are always cheering.

"Like the Amherst game where we were basically past capacity here. I don't know if it's ever been that full in Presque Isle. I don't know if there are enough people in Presque Isle, but it's very similar," Graham laughed.

This is Bowdoin's first undefeated regular season since 2004. Going all the way without a loss would mean the world to this team. It would also show girls in the tournament they have more Maine milestones to look forward to.

"I think it would be really cool for the Maine high school basketball players to see you can be successful in High school and at the college level, and I think having more of that would be a really great thing for Maine girls."