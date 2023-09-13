UNC-Chapel Hill on lockdown after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after police said an armed and dangerous person was on or near campus.
A student shared photos with WFMY News 2, showing students barricading themselves inside a lecture hall.
Another student shared an X/Twitter video where the campus siren could be heard, alerting students and staff to stay indoors.
Police issued an alert around 1 p.m., telling students and staff to stay inside.
This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.
Nearby hospitals are not letting anyone in or out at this time. Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools are also on lockdown.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
