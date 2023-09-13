UNC-Chapel Hill on lockdown after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

UNC officials sent out an alert saying there was an armed and dangerous person on campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after police said an armed and dangerous person was on or near campus.

A student shared photos with WFMY News 2, showing students barricading themselves inside a lecture hall.

Another student shared an X/Twitter video where the campus siren could be heard, alerting students and staff to stay indoors.

Police issued an alert around 1 p.m., telling students and staff to stay inside.

This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.

Nearby hospitals are not letting anyone in or out at this time. Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools are also on lockdown.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.

!Alert Carolina! Emergency-Update: Reports of an armed & dangerous person on/near campus. Continue to shelter in place and check https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU for info — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

For the second time this semester, sirens are sounding on campus at UNC Chapel Hill for an armed and dangerous person. How is this real life. pic.twitter.com/L3jbSd9JqK — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 13, 2023

From a student at UNC.

He said other students have barricaded themselves in their classroom. https://t.co/6no3ztno1c pic.twitter.com/y4kr5aIpE0 — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

