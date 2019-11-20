BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police were called to the scene of what is being called an unattended death Wednesday morning.
A body was found inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Bangor Homeless Shelter according to Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters.
NEWS CENTER Maine crews covering the story report that prescription pill bottles were taken out of the car by the evidence technicians on scene.
The Mobile Crime Unit and Bangor detectives are still at the scene and the parking lot is being re-opened to cars coming and going.
STORIES NEWS CENTER Maine VIEWERS ARE READING
RELATED: Standish paramedics deliver baby on the way to the hospital
RELATED: Stephen King Funko pop figures to be released
RELATED: Bucksport woman charged with arson after going missing for over a week