BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police were called to the scene of what is being called an unattended death Wednesday morning.

A body was found inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Bangor Homeless Shelter according to Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters.

NEWS CENTER Maine crews covering the story report that prescription pill bottles were taken out of the car by the evidence technicians on scene.

Bangor Police investigating an unattended death Wednesday morning.

The Mobile Crime Unit and Bangor detectives are still at the scene and the parking lot is being re-opened to cars coming and going.

